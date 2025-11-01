Supporting Footballers and Player Unions Worldwide

FIFPRO is the global representative organisation for professional footballers, made up of over 70 national player unions and representing over 70,000 players worldwide.

As a trade union, FIFPRO defends and advances players’ rights, welfare and working conditions, engaging with governing bodies, leagues and other stakeholders to ensure players’ voices are heard and respected.

FIFPRO also provides research, legal support and collective action on issues like workload, health, equality and career development.

Collective FIFPRO

Meet the inspiring players nominated for the FIFPRO Merit Awards

Union Impact Award: Get to know the nominees

FIFPRO Statement: FIFA meeting on player issues

Footballers left homeless after Serbian club goes five months without paying wages

Sports Interactive and FIFPRO add women players to Football Manager video game

2025 FIFPRO World 11 winners revealed

From contenders to icons: 10 players making their World 11 debut in 2025

Cole Palmer: "Best feeling" to be chosen for World 11 by fellow players

Barcelona stars celebrate World 11 recognition: "Being recognised by other players is something unique"

The 2025 FIFPRO World 11 in Numbers

Arsenal trio on making Women’s World 11: "It feels special when it’s voted for by the players"

FIFPRO World 11: Which player received most votes and who narrowly missed out?

Supporting Players Worldwide

Contact your national player association.

Find My Union
From concussion management to mental health, see how FIFPRO and member unions safeguard players.

Health Initiatives
Looking for trusted legal advice? While we encourage players to reach out to their national association first, FIFPRO's legal team can be contacted HERE.  

FIFPRO Legal
FIFPRO and player unions offer footballers opportunities to develop their skills beyond the pitch.

Development and Impact
Being a professional footballer should not be considered an obstacle for those who wish to start a family. Understand your rights.

Maternity and Postpartum
FIFPRO and its member unions are distributing the Red Button app to footballers to fight against match-fixing. 

Combatting Match-Fixing
Know your rights as a worker when it comes to contracts and non-payment.

Contract Guidance
Learn more about how FIFPRO and player unions help create a safer workplace for footballers.

Workplace Safety
The congested match calendar and dangerous workload of elite-level footballers is putting players' health and career at risk.

Player Workload

Join Your National Player Association Today

Joining a player union unlocks many benefits for professional footballers. Through the power of the collective via 70 national player associations, men’s and women’s footballers around the world can stand together with one common voice – supporting each other to push for positive change in their industry.

Find My Union

Footballers Unfiltered | All Episodes

Marshall Munetsi: Season 2 Episode 3

Lucy Bronze: Season 2 Episode 2

Jackson Irvine: Season 2 Episode 1

Best of Season One: Footballers Unfiltered

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir: Season 1 Episode 5

Molly Bartrip: Season 1 Episode 4

Josh Cavallo: Season 1 Episode 3

Samir Arab: Season 1 Episode 2

Giorgio Chiellini: Season 1 Episode 1

We Are The Players

Latest Player Videos

Aitana Bonmati on World 11 win

Cole Palmer on World 11 win

Alessia Russo on World 11 win

Alexia Putellas on World 11 win

Leah Williamson on World 11 win

Chloe Kelly on World 11 win

Ona Batlle on World 11 win

Marshall Munetsi on Global Player Council

Rasheedat Ajibade shares advice for next generation of players

Molly Bartrip on players working with a psychologist

Jackson Irvine on player unions

Lucy Staniforth on dealing with injuries

Lucy Bronze on Global Player Council

Chinyelu Asher on fake agents

Anna Patten: Quickfire Questions

Elena Linari on record Women's EURO prize money

Rachel Corsie: Quickfire Questions

Caroline Weir shares advice for footballers with big dreams

Player-Centric Knowledge

Player IQ

Player IQ

This player-focused knowledge centre aims to shape decisions in the football industry to improve footballers' world of work.
Discover

Player Workload Monitoring

FIFPRO's and Football Benchmark's analytical tool illustrates workload and match scheduling across football.
Discover

High-Performance Advisory Network

A platform for elite performance coaches to drive discussion and provide expert feedback on player workload and performance technology.
Discover

Player Performance Data

The football industry has the obligation to uphold data protection rights, its transparent use, and fair player-participation in its commercial use.
Discover

Data-Driven Reports

Access FIFPRO's extensive library of reports – from workload analysis to workplace safety.
Discover

Data-Driven Reports

All Reports
2024/25 Men's Player Workload Monitoring Report

Download Report
Minimum Player Workload Safeguards

Download Report
2024 Women's Player Workload Monitoring Report

Download Report
A Competitive European Football Industry

Download Report
New Maternity Protections for Professional Women’s Players

Download Report
2023/24 Men's Player Workload Monitoring Report

Download Report
African Player Workload Report

Download Report
Postpartum Return to Play Guide

Download Report
Men's Workplace Safety Report

Download Report

FIFPRO Divisions

Divisions

FIFPRO Africa

FIFPRO Americas

FIFPRO Asia/Oceania

FIFPRO Europe

