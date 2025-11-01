Supporting Footballers and Player Unions Worldwide
FIFPRO: Football Players Worldwide
FIFPRO is the global representative organisation for professional footballers, made up of over 70 national player unions and representing over 70,000 players worldwide.
As a trade union, FIFPRO defends and advances players’ rights, welfare and working conditions, engaging with governing bodies, leagues and other stakeholders to ensure players’ voices are heard and respected.
FIFPRO also provides research, legal support and collective action on issues like workload, health, equality and career development.
Supporting Players Worldwide
From concussion management to mental health, see how FIFPRO and member unions safeguard players.
Looking for trusted legal advice? While we encourage players to reach out to their national association first, FIFPRO's legal team can be contacted HERE.
FIFPRO and player unions offer footballers opportunities to develop their skills beyond the pitch.
Being a professional footballer should not be considered an obstacle for those who wish to start a family. Understand your rights.
FIFPRO and its member unions are distributing the Red Button app to footballers to fight against match-fixing.
Learn more about how FIFPRO and player unions help create a safer workplace for footballers.
The congested match calendar and dangerous workload of elite-level footballers is putting players' health and career at risk.
Join Your National Player Association Today
Joining a player union unlocks many benefits for professional footballers. Through the power of the collective via 70 national player associations, men’s and women’s footballers around the world can stand together with one common voice – supporting each other to push for positive change in their industry.