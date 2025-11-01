Supporting Footballers and Player Unions Worldwide

FIFPRO is the global representative organisation for professional footballers, made up of over 70 national player unions and representing over 70,000 players worldwide.



As a trade union, FIFPRO defends and advances players’ rights, welfare and working conditions, engaging with governing bodies, leagues and other stakeholders to ensure players’ voices are heard and respected.



FIFPRO also provides research, legal support and collective action on issues like workload, health, equality and career development.